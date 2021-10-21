Stifel Financial Corp Takes Position in Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV)

Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 108,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,323,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Vimeo during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Vimeo during the 2nd quarter worth about $122,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in Vimeo during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Vimeo during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in Vimeo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000.

VMEOV stock opened at $52.08 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.08. Vimeo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.08 and a 1 year high of $58.00.

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

