Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on PTC (NASDAQ:PTC)

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 7,681 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,577% compared to the average volume of 458 call options.

Shares of PTC stock opened at $129.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. PTC has a 52-week low of $79.36 and a 52-week high of $153.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $125.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.84.

Get PTC alerts:

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $435.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.43 million. PTC had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 18.25%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PTC will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total value of $235,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,927,101.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.14, for a total transaction of $1,997,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 666,919 shares in the company, valued at $88,793,595.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,750 shares of company stock worth $2,896,760. Insiders own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in PTC by 0.5% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 20,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in PTC by 8.5% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in PTC by 1.6% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in PTC by 0.7% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 15,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in PTC by 59.5% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of PTC from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of PTC from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of PTC from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.42.

PTC Company Profile

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software products and Professional Services. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products.

See Also: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.