Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on PTC (NASDAQ:PTC)

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 7,681 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,577% compared to the average volume of 458 call options.
Shares of PTC stock opened at $129.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. PTC has a 52-week low of $79.36 and a 52-week high of $153.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $125.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.84.
PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $435.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.43 million. PTC had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 18.25%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PTC will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in PTC by 0.5% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 20,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in PTC by 8.5% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in PTC by 1.6% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in PTC by 0.7% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 15,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in PTC by 59.5% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.67% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of PTC from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of PTC from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of PTC from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.42.
PTC Company Profile
PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software products and Professional Services. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products.
