Storm Resources (TSE:SRX) PT Raised to C$7.00 at Raymond James

Storm Resources (TSE:SRX) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$5.25 to C$7.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.27% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SRX. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Storm Resources from C$6.30 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$5.00 target price on shares of Storm Resources in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$5.50.

Shares of TSE:SRX opened at C$5.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$710.28 million and a PE ratio of 2,910.00. Storm Resources has a 1 year low of C$1.95 and a 1 year high of C$6.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.47 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84.

Storm Resources (TSE:SRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$65.55 million for the quarter.

Storm Resources Company Profile

Storm Resources Ltd. operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and development company in Canada. The company primarily owns interests in lands covering an area of 120,000 net acres located in Umbach, Nig Creek, and Fireweed areas of Northeast British Columbia. As of December 31, 2020, it had 49,134 thousand barrels of oil equivalent of total proved plus probable reserves.

