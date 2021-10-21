Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) is Innovative Portfolios’ 7th Largest Position

Innovative Portfolios lifted its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,171 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 237 shares during the quarter. Stryker comprises about 0.0% of Innovative Portfolios’ portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Innovative Portfolios’ holdings in Stryker were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 4.9% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,171,150 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $563,913,000 after purchasing an additional 101,417 shares during the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC raised its position in Stryker by 1.7% in the second quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 58,538 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $15,204,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Stryker by 38.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 808,124 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $209,894,000 after acquiring an additional 224,318 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Stryker by 2.7% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 217,447 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $56,426,000 after acquiring an additional 5,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Stryker by 5.5% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 51,192 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $12,469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SYK traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $273.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,155,272. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $268.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $261.77. The stock has a market cap of $102.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $196.09 and a twelve month high of $281.16.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 12.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.92%.

In related news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total transaction of $292,432.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,183,566.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total value of $39,339,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Securities upped their target price on Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Northland Securities raised Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $248.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on Stryker from $303.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Stryker from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stryker has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.13.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

