Stryve Foods Inc (NASDAQ:SNAX) Short Interest Update

Stryve Foods Inc (NASDAQ:SNAX) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 148,400 shares, a decrease of 18.1% from the September 15th total of 181,300 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 91,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SNAX. Cowen began coverage on Stryve Foods in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum began coverage on Stryve Foods in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stryve Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ SNAX opened at $5.25 on Thursday. Stryve Foods has a fifty-two week low of $5.12 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00. The stock has a market cap of $47.34 million, a PE ratio of -8.20 and a beta of -0.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.37.

Andina Acquisition Corp. III entered into definitive agreement for a business combination with Stryve Foods LLC.

