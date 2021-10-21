Stuart Naylor Sells 12,000 Shares of MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) Stock

MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) insider Stuart Naylor sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total transaction of $215,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGTX opened at $20.99 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.95. MeiraGTx Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $11.60 and a 52 week high of $21.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $930.17 million, a P/E ratio of -14.78 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.08. MeiraGTx had a negative net margin of 325.94% and a negative return on equity of 28.71%. The company had revenue of $5.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 million. Analysts predict that MeiraGTx Holdings plc will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in MeiraGTx in the second quarter worth approximately $284,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of MeiraGTx by 105.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MeiraGTx by 362.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 18,080 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MeiraGTx by 16.1% in the first quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,203,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,368,000 after buying an additional 167,301 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MeiraGTx in the second quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors own 61.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MeiraGTx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MeiraGTx in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

MeiraGTx Company Profile

MeiraGTx Holdings Plc engages in the development of novel gene therapy treatments. It focuses on inherited retinal diseases, neurodegenerative diseases, and severe forms of xerostomia. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Ireland, Netherlands, and United Kingdom. Its pipeline includes AAV CNGB3, AAV-CNGA3, AAV-RPE65, AAV-RPGR, AAV-AQP1 and AAV-UPF1.

