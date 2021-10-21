Stuart Naylor Sells 12,000 Shares of MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) Stock

MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) insider Stuart Naylor sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total transaction of $215,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:MGTX opened at $20.99 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.95. MeiraGTx Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $11.60 and a 52 week high of $21.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $930.17 million, a P/E ratio of -14.78 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.08. MeiraGTx had a negative net margin of 325.94% and a negative return on equity of 28.71%. The company had revenue of $5.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 million. Analysts predict that MeiraGTx Holdings plc will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MeiraGTx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MeiraGTx in a report on Thursday, July 1st.
MeiraGTx Company Profile
MeiraGTx Holdings Plc engages in the development of novel gene therapy treatments. It focuses on inherited retinal diseases, neurodegenerative diseases, and severe forms of xerostomia. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Ireland, Netherlands, and United Kingdom. Its pipeline includes AAV CNGB3, AAV-CNGA3, AAV-RPE65, AAV-RPGR, AAV-AQP1 and AAV-UPF1.
Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?
Receive News & Ratings for MeiraGTx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MeiraGTx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.