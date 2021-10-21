Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Cut to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $37.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.
SUM has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Summit Materials from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Summit Materials from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.80.
SUM opened at $34.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.66. Summit Materials has a 1 year low of $15.44 and a 1 year high of $37.13. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.29.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sasco Capital Inc. CT purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Materials during the second quarter worth $10,041,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 320.4% during the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 533,339 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,585,000 after buying an additional 406,462 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 4.4% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 610,054 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,260,000 after buying an additional 25,877 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 5.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 776,953 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,077,000 after buying an additional 41,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 59.0% during the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 512,414 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,858,000 after buying an additional 190,129 shares in the last quarter.
Summit Materials Company Profile
Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.
