Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Cut to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $37.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

SUM has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Summit Materials from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Summit Materials from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.80.

SUM opened at $34.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.66. Summit Materials has a 1 year low of $15.44 and a 1 year high of $37.13. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.29.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). Summit Materials had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $618.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Summit Materials will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sasco Capital Inc. CT purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Materials during the second quarter worth $10,041,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 320.4% during the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 533,339 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,585,000 after buying an additional 406,462 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 4.4% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 610,054 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,260,000 after buying an additional 25,877 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 5.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 776,953 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,077,000 after buying an additional 41,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 59.0% during the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 512,414 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,858,000 after buying an additional 190,129 shares in the last quarter.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

