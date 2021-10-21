Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Stock Holdings Decreased by Maple Capital Management Inc.

Maple Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUI. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of Sun Communities by 35.0% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,236,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,385,873,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392,635 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 74.1% during the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,090,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $358,233,000 after purchasing an additional 889,899 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 16.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,159,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $624,124,000 after purchasing an additional 577,303 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 219.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 809,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,466,000 after purchasing an additional 556,237 shares during the period. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the first quarter worth approximately $40,315,000. 94.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SUI has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $232.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.43.

Shares of Sun Communities stock opened at $200.29 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.01 and a 1-year high of $209.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.89, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.56.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.38. Sun Communities had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 3.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 65.23%.

In related news, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 11,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total transaction of $2,200,644.66. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 152,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,272,876.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gary A. Shiffman purchased 234,934 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $194.20 per share, for a total transaction of $45,624,182.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 713,610 shares in the company, valued at $138,583,062. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities Profile

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

