Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sunworks, Inc. provides solar power solutions. The company focused on the design, installation and management of solar power systems for commercial, agricultural and residential customers. Sunworks, Inc., formerly known as Solar3D, Inc., is based in Roseville, United States. “

Get Sunworks alerts:

Shares of SUNW opened at $6.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.90 and its 200-day moving average is $8.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.95 million, a P/E ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Sunworks has a 12-month low of $2.62 and a 12-month high of $29.37.

Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $32.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.30 million. Sunworks had a negative net margin of 26.73% and a negative return on equity of 29.68%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sunworks will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SUNW. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sunworks by 244.4% during the second quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 124,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 88,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Sunworks by 6,038.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 450,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,617,000 after acquiring an additional 443,374 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Sunworks in the first quarter valued at approximately $536,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Sunworks in the first quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Sunworks by 328.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 494,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,259,000 after acquiring an additional 379,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.12% of the company’s stock.

About Sunworks

Sunworks, Inc engages in the provision of photovoltaic based power systems for the residential, commercial, and agricultural markets. Its services include design, system engineering, procurement, project installation, construction, grid connection, warranty, system monitoring, and maintenance. The company was founded by Roland F.

Read More: Inflation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sunworks (SUNW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sunworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.