SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.25

Shares of SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.25 and traded as low as $0.84. SuperCom shares last traded at $0.88, with a volume of 189,152 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SuperCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Get SuperCom alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.25.

SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.00 million. Research analysts forecast that SuperCom Ltd. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SuperCom in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SuperCom during the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in SuperCom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in SuperCom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $331,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in SuperCom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000. 3.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SuperCom Company Profile (NASDAQ:SPCB)

SuperCom Ltd. engages in the provision of traditional and digital identity solutions. It offers identification, tracking, and security products to government, private and public organization. The company operates through the following divisions: e-Gov, IoT, and Cyber Security. The e-Gov division provides solutions for traditional and biometrics enrollment, personalization, issuance and border control services, the company has helped governments and national agencies design and issue secured multi-identification, or Multi-ID, documents and robust digital identity solutions to their citizens, visitors and Lands.

See Also: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for SuperCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SuperCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.