SuperFarm (SUPER) Trading 11.1% Higher Over Last Week

SuperFarm (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. SuperFarm has a market cap of $79.36 million and $66.83 million worth of SuperFarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SuperFarm has traded 11.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SuperFarm coin can now be bought for about $0.78 or 0.00001197 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00011425 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000457 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000198 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000085 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00004190 BTC.

SuperFarm Coin Profile

SuperFarm (SUPER) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2021. SuperFarm’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 101,909,750 coins. SuperFarm’s official Twitter account is @SuperFarmDao

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

