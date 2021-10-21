Supermarket Income REIT (LON:SUPR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Supermarket Income REIT (LON:SUPR) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a GBX 125 ($1.63) target price on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Supermarket Income REIT from GBX 135 ($1.76) to GBX 145 ($1.89) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

LON:SUPR opened at GBX 118 ($1.54) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £957.00 million and a P/E ratio of 9.55. Supermarket Income REIT has a one year low of GBX 102.50 ($1.34) and a one year high of GBX 125 ($1.63). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 119.50 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 116.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.16, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a GBX 1.49 ($0.02) dividend. This is a boost from Supermarket Income REIT’s previous dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.24%. Supermarket Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.48%.

About Supermarket Income REIT

Supermarket Income REIT plc (LSE: SUPR) is a real estate investment trust dedicated to investing in grocery properties which are an essential part of the UK's feed the nation infrastructure. The Company focuses on grocery stores which are omnichannel, fulfilling online and in-person sales. All of the Company's 45 properties are let to leading UK supermarket operators, diversified by both tenant and geography.

