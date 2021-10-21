Suretly Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $13.00 (SUR)

Suretly (CURRENCY:SUR) traded up 10% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. Suretly has a total market capitalization of $72,458.89 and approximately $13.00 worth of Suretly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Suretly has traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Suretly coin can now be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000468 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001519 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.78 or 0.00042214 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002380 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $129.05 or 0.00196091 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.29 or 0.00094655 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001519 BTC.

About Suretly

Suretly (CRYPTO:SUR) is a coin. Its launch date was August 13th, 2017. Suretly’s total supply is 235,290 coins. The official website for Suretly is www.suretly.com . Suretly’s official Twitter account is @suretly_com and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Suretly is a provider of an international crowd vouching platform. The company offers users an investment alternative called crowdvouching, which allows customers to make money vouching for people who need an urgent loan. This system works in a similar fashion with peer-2-peer lending, but customers do not lend money to each other directly. Instead, they vouch for borrowers who apply for a loan through lending partners. Customers can find borrowers that are looking for their loan’s guarantors. The voucher can check the borrower’s profile and choose whether to vouch for the borrower if their default risk and earning amount suit them. “

Suretly Coin Trading

