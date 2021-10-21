Susquehanna Cuts Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target to $590.00

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Susquehanna from $690.00 to $590.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price target points to a potential upside of 4.33% from the stock’s current price.

LRCX has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Lam Research from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $780.00 to $715.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $691.46.

Lam Research stock opened at $565.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $585.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $614.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.30. Lam Research has a one year low of $333.31 and a one year high of $673.80.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 70.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research will post 33.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.79, for a total value of $301,895.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $2,678,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research by 39.0% in the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank increased its holdings in Lam Research by 44.4% in the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research by 46.5% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 63 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in Lam Research by 54.3% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 71 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

