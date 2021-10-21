Susquehanna International Group LLP Acquires 25,607 Shares of Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF (BATS:IVAL)

Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF (BATS:IVAL) by 150.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,655 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,607 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF were worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF by 23.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Well Done LLC raised its position in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF by 12.5% in the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF by 8.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. One One Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF by 40.4% in the second quarter. One One Wealth Management LLC now owns 72,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 20,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 114,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,325,000 after purchasing an additional 7,532 shares in the last quarter.

Get Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS IVAL opened at $27.56 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.85. Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF has a 1 year low of $27.91 and a 1 year high of $35.02.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF (BATS:IVAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.