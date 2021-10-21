SVB Leerink Reaffirms Market Perform Rating for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY)

SVB Leerink reissued their market perform rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.28) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($5.46) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.90) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ALNY. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $234.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Piper Sandler lowered Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $141.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $177.31.

ALNY stock opened at $203.82 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $195.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $24.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.85 and a beta of 1.22. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $119.29 and a 52-week high of $212.00.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.61). The business had revenue of $220.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.66 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 88.43% and a negative net margin of 128.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 112.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.67) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -6.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,979 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.78, for a total transaction of $6,788,324.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 248,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,694,076.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Laurie Keating sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.95, for a total transaction of $1,889,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,457,861.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,043 shares of company stock worth $19,237,561 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3,023.1% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 914.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 121.4% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

