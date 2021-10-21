Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) Downgraded by Nordea Equity Research

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) was downgraded by investment analysts at Nordea Equity Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SVNLY. UBS Group raised shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from SEK 96 to SEK 99 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from SEK 87 to SEK 101 in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays upgraded shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from SEK 115 to SEK 118 in a report on Thursday, July 1st. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from SEK 85 to SEK 93 in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.80.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) stock opened at $5.93 on Thursday. Svenska Handelsbanken AB has a 1-year low of $4.01 and a 1-year high of $6.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Sweden, United Kingdom, Denmark, Finland, Norway, The Netherlands, Capital Markets, and Others. The Capital Markets segment refers to the investment bank, including securities trading, and investment advisory services.

