Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) Short Interest Update

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 410,200 shares, a decline of 17.5% from the September 15th total of 497,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 141.4 days.

BIOVF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays set a $20.00 target price on shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Get Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) alerts:

OTCMKTS BIOVF opened at $27.36 on Thursday. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB has a 52 week low of $15.13 and a 52 week high of $28.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.29.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $381.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) Company Profile

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical. The firm focuses on the hematology and immunology therapeutic areas. It also offers specialty treatments in the area of genetics and metabolism. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Solna, Sweden.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.