Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Downgraded to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $55.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $57.00.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. began coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a hold rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.17.

SYF stock opened at $51.94 on Wednesday. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $24.47 and a 12 month high of $52.49. The firm has a market cap of $29.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.49. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 27.59%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SYF. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 7.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,728,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,286,182,000 after acquiring an additional 4,544,581 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $208,602,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 186.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,258,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,485,000 after acquiring an additional 4,074,603 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 111.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,398,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,369,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 51.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,927,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,989,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045,265 shares in the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

