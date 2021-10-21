SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.500-$2.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $15 billion-$16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.53 billion.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SNX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SYNNEX from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Barrington Research reduced their price target on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on SYNNEX from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $131.88.

Shares of NYSE:SNX remained flat at $$105.19 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 563 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,295. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.70. SYNNEX has a one year low of $52.65 and a one year high of $130.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $117.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.72.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.22 billion. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 2.15%. SYNNEX’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.33 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that SYNNEX will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. SYNNEX’s payout ratio is currently 5.85%.

In other SYNNEX news, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.11, for a total value of $530,570.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,148,141.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 1,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.39, for a total value of $164,559.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 129,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,324,406.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,461 shares of company stock valued at $1,526,794 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SYNNEX stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 125.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 145,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,957 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.28% of SYNNEX worth $17,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

SYNNEX Company Profile

SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

