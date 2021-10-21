Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.57.

SYRS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

SYRS traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $4.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,807. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.33. The firm has a market cap of $267.54 million, a P/E ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.90. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $15.65. The company has a quick ratio of 6.74, a current ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36). Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 442.40% and a negative return on equity of 82.58%. The company had revenue of $5.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 million. Equities analysts predict that Syros Pharmaceuticals will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 23,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 146,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of gene control therapies for cancer and diseases. Its product candidates include SY-1425, SY-2101, and SY-5609. The company was founded by Richard A. Young, Nathanael S. Gray, and James E. Bradner on November 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

