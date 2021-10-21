Taal Capital Management LP Increases Position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Taal Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 35.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 269,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,900 shares during the quarter. Discovery accounts for approximately 6.4% of Taal Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Taal Capital Management LP’s holdings in Discovery were worth $7,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DISCK. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Discovery by 2.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,788,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,463,000 after buying an additional 34,993 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Discovery by 128.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 409,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,421,000 after buying an additional 230,750 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Discovery by 81.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 38,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after buying an additional 17,377 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Discovery during the first quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Discovery by 169.6% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 21,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 13,319 shares during the last quarter. 54.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Discovery from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

NASDAQ:DISCK opened at $24.93 on Thursday. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $17.34 and a one year high of $66.70. The company has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter. Discovery had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

