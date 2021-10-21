Taconic Capital Advisors LP Acquires Shares of 200 Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 200 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Volatility Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 6,110 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Alamar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $221,000. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 187 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 756 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 24,717 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $61,950,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on GOOG. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Cowen increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,510.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,102.57.

In other Alphabet news, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,755.34, for a total transaction of $38,266,161.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 13,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,845.65, for a total value of $39,523,232.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 533,505 shares of company stock worth $529,301,013 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,848.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,514.62 and a 52 week high of $2,936.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,812.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,589.96.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

