Taconic Capital Advisors LP Buys New Stake in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V (NASDAQ:HCIC)

Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V (NASDAQ:HCIC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP owned about 0.35% of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V during the second quarter valued at approximately $506,000. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in the second quarter worth $9,161,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in the second quarter worth $140,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in the second quarter worth $579,000. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in the second quarter worth $403,000. 61.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ HCIC opened at $9.90 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.94. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $10.54.

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. V and changed its name to Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in November 2020. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V was founded in 2020 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.

