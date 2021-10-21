Taconic Capital Advisors LP Invests $1.96 Million in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:REVH)

Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:REVH) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,964,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP owned approximately 0.35% of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of REVH. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $159,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new position in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $196,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $1,473,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $2,946,000. 46.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:REVH opened at $9.79 on Thursday. Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $10.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.72.

Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

