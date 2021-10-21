Taconic Capital Advisors LP Makes New Investment in Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC)

Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,553,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP owned approximately 0.05% of Atotech at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ATC. Carlyle Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atotech during the 1st quarter valued at $3,111,872,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Atotech during the 1st quarter valued at $104,816,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Atotech during the 1st quarter valued at $71,263,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atotech during the 1st quarter valued at $55,365,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Atotech during the 1st quarter valued at $48,721,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Atotech alerts:

ATC has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Atotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Atotech from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Atotech in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Atotech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Atotech currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.80.

Shares of Atotech stock opened at $23.93 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.70. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion and a PE ratio of -31.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Atotech Limited has a 12-month low of $17.00 and a 12-month high of $26.67.

Atotech (NYSE:ATC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $376.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.45 million. Atotech had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 1.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Atotech Limited will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Atotech

Atotech Limited, a chemicals technology company, provides specialty electroplating and surface finishing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics (EL) and General Metal Finishing (GMF). The EL segment manufactures and supplies chemistry, production equipment, and services to the electronics industry, which include printed circuit board manufacturers, package substrate makers, and semiconductor companies.

Featured Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Atotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.