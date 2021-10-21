Taconic Capital Advisors LP Makes New Investment in TPG Pace Solutions Corp. (NYSE:TPGS)

Taconic Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in TPG Pace Solutions Corp. (NYSE:TPGS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP owned approximately 0.09% of TPG Pace Solutions as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TPG Pace Solutions during the second quarter worth $12,251,000. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TPG Pace Solutions during the second quarter worth $9,960,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of TPG Pace Solutions during the second quarter worth $9,960,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of TPG Pace Solutions during the second quarter worth $9,960,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of TPG Pace Solutions during the second quarter worth $9,960,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPGS stock opened at $10.16 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.00. TPG Pace Solutions Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.79 and a 12 month high of $10.24.

TPG Pace Solutions (NYSE:TPGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

TPG Pace Solutions Profile

TPG Pace Solutions Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

