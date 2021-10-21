Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target Increased to C$47.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its price target lifted by TD Securities from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on TECK.B. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and set a C$32.00 price objective on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a C$41.00 target price on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Citigroup upgraded Teck Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from C$30.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. CSFB increased their target price on Teck Resources from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Teck Resources from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$38.42.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Shares of TSE:TECK.B opened at C$35.25 on Wednesday. Teck Resources has a one year low of C$15.81 and a one year high of C$37.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$30.70 and a 200-day moving average of C$28.80. The company has a market capitalization of C$18.77 billion and a PE ratio of 115.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.01, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.