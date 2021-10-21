Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target Increased to C$47.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its price target lifted by TD Securities from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on TECK.B. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and set a C$32.00 price objective on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a C$41.00 target price on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Citigroup upgraded Teck Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from C$30.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. CSFB increased their target price on Teck Resources from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Teck Resources from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$38.42.

Shares of TSE:TECK.B opened at C$35.25 on Wednesday. Teck Resources has a one year low of C$15.81 and a one year high of C$37.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$30.70 and a 200-day moving average of C$28.80. The company has a market capitalization of C$18.77 billion and a PE ratio of 115.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.01, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

