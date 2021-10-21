Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 129,000 shares, a growth of 21.9% from the September 15th total of 105,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 118,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 8.4% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 115,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after acquiring an additional 8,986 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 15.4% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors during the second quarter worth $39,000. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 12.0% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders grew its stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 300.6% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 3,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,729 shares during the last quarter. 18.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tekla Healthcare Investors alerts:

Shares of HQH opened at $26.17 on Thursday. Tekla Healthcare Investors has a 12 month low of $19.43 and a 12 month high of $28.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.35 and its 200-day moving average is $25.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.95%. This is a boost from Tekla Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th.

Tekla Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-end investment fund, which engages in investing in the healthcare industry including biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals. Its objective is to provide long-term capital appreciation through investments in companies in the healthcare industry. The company was founded on October 31, 1986 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Tekla Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tekla Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.