Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-3.600-$-3.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-3.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $2 billion-$2.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.01 billion.Teladoc Health also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $-0.780-$-0.680 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:TDOC opened at $140.48 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $137.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 3.79. Teladoc Health has a one year low of $120.67 and a one year high of $308.00. The company has a market cap of $22.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.78 and a beta of 0.24.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.27). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 46.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $503.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Teladoc Health will post -3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TDOC shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $188.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $170.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teladoc Health currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $215.92.

In related news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total transaction of $1,501,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.09, for a total transaction of $274,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,057 shares of company stock worth $3,385,864 in the last three months. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Teladoc Health stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 59.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,975,722 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,109,926 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.87% of Teladoc Health worth $494,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

