Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TLPFY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Teleperformance in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:TLPFY traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $206.06. 3,869 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,865. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $212.43 and its 200-day moving average is $203.54. Teleperformance has a 1-year low of $149.70 and a 1-year high of $229.47.

Teleperformance SA engages in the provision of business process outsourcing, telemarketing, customer relationship management, technical support, and communication services. The firm caters to the automotive, banking, financial services, healthcare, retail, electronic commerce, technology, telecommunications, media, energy, utilities, travel, logistics, hospitality, and video games sectors.

