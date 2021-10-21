Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Shares Bought by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 20.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,526 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TDS. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 256.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 75,762 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,739,000 after buying an additional 54,482 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 480,004 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $11,020,000 after buying an additional 26,329 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,256,886 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,858,000 after purchasing an additional 149,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Telephone and Data Systems during the first quarter worth $275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Telephone and Data Systems alerts:

Shares of TDS stock opened at $19.68 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.30. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.13. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.38 and a 12-month high of $26.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.27%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James upped their price target on Telephone and Data Systems from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.79.

About Telephone and Data Systems

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments.

Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS).

Receive News & Ratings for Telephone and Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telephone and Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.