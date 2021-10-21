Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their hold rating on shares of Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TMSNY. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of Temenos in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $154.55 price objective on Temenos and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group restated a sell rating on shares of Temenos in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Temenos in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Temenos in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $154.55.

OTCMKTS TMSNY opened at $130.20 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.06. Temenos has a 12-month low of $105.07 and a 12-month high of $170.18.

Temenos AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of banking software systems. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Product segment markets, licenses, and provides software solutions and subscription arrangements. The Services segment offers consulting and training activities.

