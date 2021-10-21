Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.22.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TPX shares. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tempur Sealy International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

In related news, EVP Scott Vollet sold 56,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total value of $2,447,064.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Clifford Buster III sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $1,800,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 296,636 shares of company stock valued at $14,126,665. Corporate insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 61.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 3,286.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tempur Sealy International stock traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.83. 16,340 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,925,863. Tempur Sealy International has a 12-month low of $21.19 and a 12-month high of $50.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 142.29% and a net margin of 12.21%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This is an increase from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.85%.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

