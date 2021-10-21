Ten Lifestyle Group’s (TENG) Buy Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Ten Lifestyle Group (LON:TENG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 182 ($2.38) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target indicates a potential upside of 92.59% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 182 ($2.38) target price on shares of Ten Lifestyle Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Ten Lifestyle Group stock opened at GBX 94.50 ($1.23) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £78.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.74. Ten Lifestyle Group has a 52-week low of GBX 74 ($0.97) and a 52-week high of GBX 115.95 ($1.51). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 101.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 102.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03.

In related news, insider Alex Cheatle purchased 21,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 95 ($1.24) per share, with a total value of £20,082.05 ($26,237.33). Also, insider Alan Donald sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 104 ($1.36), for a total value of £78,000 ($101,907.50).

Ten Lifestyle Group Plc provides concierge services to private banks, retail banks, premium payment card providers, and high-net-worth individuals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, and the Asia-Pacific Region. The company assists its members to access various consumer markets, such as travel, dining, and live entertainment through its proprietary digital platform.

