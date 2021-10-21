Ternoa (CAPS) Price Tops $0.10

Ternoa (CURRENCY:CAPS) traded up 9.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 20th. Ternoa has a market cap of $31.87 million and $564,114.00 worth of Ternoa was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ternoa coin can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000155 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ternoa has traded down 4.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001520 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.32 or 0.00067368 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.45 or 0.00072120 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.78 or 0.00101503 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $65,928.43 or 1.00214239 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,129.73 or 0.06277376 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.54 or 0.00022103 BTC.

Ternoa Coin Profile

Ternoa’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 313,241,006 coins. Ternoa’s official Twitter account is @Ternoa_ . The Reddit community for Ternoa is https://reddit.com/r/Ternoa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Ternoa

