Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.90 EPS

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.90, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. Tesla’s revenue was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share.

Shares of TSLA traded up $28.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $894.00. 31,276,958 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,098,586. Tesla has a 1-year low of $379.11 and a 1-year high of $900.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $749.27 and a 200-day moving average of $689.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $885.07 billion, a PE ratio of 465.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $864.31, for a total value of $6,050,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $672.59, for a total value of $840,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,492,715.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,698 shares of company stock worth $68,075,339 in the last three months. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tesla stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 66.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 176 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $910.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Tesla in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DZ Bank upgraded Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on Tesla from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $669.13.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

