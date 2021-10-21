Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.33 EPS

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.33), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 23.37%. The firm had revenue of $215.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBI traded up $1.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.29. The stock had a trading volume of 603,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,117. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.85. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 1 year low of $37.15 and a 1 year high of $93.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.51.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

TCBI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James cut their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Hovde Group lowered Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wedbush lowered Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.36.

In other news, CEO Rob C. Holmes bought 8,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.29 per share, for a total transaction of $500,889.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,978,598.41. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Timothy J. Storms acquired 4,173 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.83 per share, for a total transaction of $249,670.59. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,708.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

Featured Article: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.