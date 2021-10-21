Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after Stephens lowered their price target on the stock from $100.00 to $95.00. The stock had previously closed at $89.82, but opened at $86.97. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Texas Roadhouse shares last traded at $87.76, with a volume of 4,979 shares trading hands.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush reduced their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $122.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Loop Capital started coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.25.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPM Growth Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 63.1% during the third quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 31,316 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 12,113 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 2.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 6.6% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,351 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 4.7% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 5.3% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,718 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. 90.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.09.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 6.35%. The firm had revenue of $898.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.34 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 355.56%.

About Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

