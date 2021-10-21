Texas Roadhouse (TXRH) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $898.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.34 million. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 19.16%. On average, analysts expect Texas Roadhouse to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TXRH opened at $88.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.55. Texas Roadhouse has a 52-week low of $67.18 and a 52-week high of $110.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 355.56%.

TXRH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $106.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $122.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Roadhouse presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.25.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Texas Roadhouse stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 128.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 149,780 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 84,178 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.21% of Texas Roadhouse worth $14,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 90.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

Read More: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.