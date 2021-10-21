The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $42.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

ANDE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of The Andersons from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Andersons from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of The Andersons from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised shares of The Andersons from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.00.

ANDE opened at $32.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.69. The Andersons has a 1 year low of $18.02 and a 1 year high of $34.41.

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. The Andersons had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 6.47%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Andersons will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. The Andersons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 777.78%.

In other news, VP Anne G. Rex sold 3,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total transaction of $103,127.76. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,897 shares in the company, valued at $646,971.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 7.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANDE. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of The Andersons by 2,101.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of The Andersons by 17.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its position in shares of The Andersons by 3,994.5% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,747,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680,801 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in The Andersons by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in The Andersons in the first quarter worth approximately $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

The Andersons Company Profile

The Andersons, Inc is an agricultural rooted diversified company, which engages in railcar leasing and repair, turf products production, and consumer retailing. It operates through the following business segments: Trade, Ethanol, Plant Nutrient, and Rail. The Trade segment specializes in the movement of physical commodities such as whole grains, grains products, feed ingredients, frac sand, domestic fuel products, and other agricultural commodities.

