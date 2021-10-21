The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI restated a hold rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.43.

Get The Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

NYSE:BK opened at $59.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.64 and a 200-day moving average of $51.40. The company has a market cap of $51.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10. The Bank of New York Mellon has a one year low of $33.19 and a one year high of $59.66.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.92%.

The Bank of New York Mellon declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, June 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to buy up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BK. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 57,723 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,730,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,023 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter valued at about $295,000. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter valued at about $295,000. 82.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.