The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Price Target Raised to $62.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $56.00 to $62.00 in a report published on Wednesday. They currently have a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

BK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Argus upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $54.75 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI reiterated a hold rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Bank of New York Mellon has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.43.

Get The Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

NYSE BK opened at $59.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The Bank of New York Mellon has a twelve month low of $33.19 and a twelve month high of $59.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.64 and its 200 day moving average is $51.40.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 22.86%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.92%.

The Bank of New York Mellon declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, June 28th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to buy up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BK. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 1.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 57,723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 4.9% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,023 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 19.2% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter valued at $295,000. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter valued at $295,000. Institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

About The Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.