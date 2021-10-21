The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) PT Raised to $60.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the bank’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI reissued a hold rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Argus upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $54.75 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $56.43.

NYSE BK opened at $59.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.40. The company has a market capitalization of $51.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The Bank of New York Mellon has a 12 month low of $33.19 and a 12 month high of $59.66.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 22.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is 33.92%.

The Bank of New York Mellon announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 28th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to reacquire up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,732,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,572,393,000 after purchasing an additional 578,136 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 61,749,322 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,163,418,000 after purchasing an additional 251,485 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 3.3% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 20,452,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,047,781,000 after buying an additional 657,235 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,910,747 shares of the bank’s stock worth $659,363,000 after buying an additional 55,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 1.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,613,973 shares of the bank’s stock worth $543,755,000 after buying an additional 152,697 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

About The Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

