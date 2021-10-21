The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Buckle, Inc. is a leading retailer of medium to better-priced casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for fashion-conscious young men and women. Buckle markets a wide selection of brand names and private label casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories and footwear. The Company emphasizes personalized attention to its guests (customers) and provides individual customer services such as free alterations, layaways, and a frequent shopper program. “

The Buckle stock opened at $42.58 on Wednesday. The Buckle has a 12 month low of $22.52 and a 12 month high of $50.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.49. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.14.

The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.18. The Buckle had a return on equity of 49.17% and a net margin of 18.55%. The business had revenue of $295.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.10 million. Equities analysts anticipate that The Buckle will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. The Buckle’s payout ratio is currently 49.62%.

In related news, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.26, for a total transaction of $633,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,600,370. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,606,400. 40.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in The Buckle by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 38,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after buying an additional 16,629 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Buckle by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 30,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 2,379 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC grew its holdings in The Buckle by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in The Buckle by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 6,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in The Buckle by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 241,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,477,000 after buying an additional 20,768 shares in the last quarter. 59.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Buckle

The Buckle, Inc engages in retailing of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for men and women. It offers brands such as BKE, Buckle Black, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root denim, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, Nova Industries, and Veece. The company was founded by David Hirschfeld in 1948 and is headquartered in Kearney, NE.

