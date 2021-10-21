The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Receives $82.94 Average Target Price from Analysts

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $82.94.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on The Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

NYSE SCHW opened at $81.59 on Monday. The Charles Schwab has a twelve month low of $37.29 and a twelve month high of $81.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.62. The company has a market capitalization of $147.44 billion, a PE ratio of 34.43 and a beta of 1.05.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Charles Schwab will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

In related news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger sold 245,239 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total value of $19,893,787.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 185,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.18, for a total transaction of $15,038,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,085,020 shares of company stock valued at $83,720,562. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 30.2% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,168,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,224,000 after buying an additional 1,664,240 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 5.6% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,039,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,941,000 after acquiring an additional 107,945 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 4.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,447,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,187,314,000 after acquiring an additional 4,670,450 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 11.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,417,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,049,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538,627 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 2.5% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 265,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,305,000 after purchasing an additional 6,455 shares during the period. 71.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

