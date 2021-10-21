The Coca-Cola Company Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.42 (NYSE:KO)

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 21st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%.

The Coca-Cola has increased its dividend payment by 10.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 59 consecutive years. The Coca-Cola has a dividend payout ratio of 73.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect The Coca-Cola to earn $2.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.66 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 69.2%.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

NYSE KO traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $54.35. 14,342,927 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,644,936. The company has a market capitalization of $234.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.62. The Coca-Cola has a one year low of $47.30 and a one year high of $57.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.47.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Brian John Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $556,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 144,229 shares in the company, valued at $8,026,343.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 6,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total value of $378,155.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 176,701 shares in the company, valued at $10,086,093.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,277 shares of company stock worth $2,739,136. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in The Coca-Cola stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist raised their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.19.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

Featured Article: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.