The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA) Shares Sold by 1607 Capital Partners LLC

1607 Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,022,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 75,244 shares during the period. The European Equity Fund comprises approximately 1.1% of 1607 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. 1607 Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.29% of The European Equity Fund worth $23,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of The European Equity Fund by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 246,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 85,165 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of The European Equity Fund by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 160,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 14,291 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of The European Equity Fund by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 16,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The European Equity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $383,000. 54.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EEA traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.46. The stock had a trading volume of 12,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,955. The European Equity Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $8.52 and a one year high of $12.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.48.

The European Equity Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

