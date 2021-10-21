The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give easyJet (LON:EZJ) a GBX 855 Price Target

easyJet (LON:EZJ) received a GBX 855 ($11.17) price target from analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 44.08% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on EZJ. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.76) price target on shares of easyJet in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 927 ($12.11) price target on shares of easyJet in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of easyJet to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 900 ($11.76) in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of easyJet to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 720 ($9.41) to GBX 800 ($10.45) in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 760 ($9.93) price target on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 820.06 ($10.71).

LON EZJ opened at GBX 593.40 ($7.75) on Thursday. easyJet has a twelve month low of GBX 459.04 ($6.00) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,095 ($14.31). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.97, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of £4.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 723.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,553.36.

In other news, insider Stephen Hester bought 73,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 690 ($9.01) per share, with a total value of £503,700 ($658,087.27). In the last three months, insiders have acquired 73,041 shares of company stock valued at $50,399,746.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

