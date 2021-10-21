The Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) to Sell

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $81.00 target price on the data storage provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $85.00.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on NTAP. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on NetApp from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America upped their target price on NetApp from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on NetApp from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on NetApp from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on NetApp from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $90.00.

NetApp stock opened at $90.70 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.81. NetApp has a one year low of $41.90 and a one year high of $94.69.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 151.60% and a net margin of 14.49%. NetApp’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NetApp will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. NetApp’s payout ratio is currently 60.61%.

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.08, for a total transaction of $370,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,331,278.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Carrie Palin sold 1,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total value of $165,658.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,367 shares of company stock valued at $933,039. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of NetApp in the second quarter worth $40,000. AGF Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 97.2% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 489 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NetApp in the second quarter worth $41,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 170.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 503 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp in the first quarter valued at $37,000. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

